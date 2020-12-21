Menu

Crime

Correctional officers arrested in death of Indigenous man in N.L. jail: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2020 3:49 pm
File - The side of a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pickup truck.
File - The side of a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pickup truck. Royal Newfoundland Constabulary - HO

Police say several correctional officers have been arrested in connection with the death of an Indigenous man in a Newfoundland and Labrador provincial jail.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said today in a news release that the arrests were connection with the death of Jonathan Henoche at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s on Nov. 6, 2019.

Const. James Cadigan, however, refused to tell The Canadian Press in a phone interview today how many correctional officers had been arrested.

Read more: Police watchdog investigating death of man in Labrador holding cell: RCMP

Police say the charges have not yet been sworn in court, and that those arrested have been released on certain conditions and will appear in court at a later date. The news release did not say when the officers were arrested.

Henoche was 33 when he died following a reported altercation with officers at the jail.

Henoche family lawyer Bob Buckingham said today in an interview the family is relieved that charges will finally be laid in connection with his death.

Read more: N.L. Indigenous leader criticizes investigation that cleared officer in violent video

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NewfoundlandSt. John'sNLJail DeathCell DeathJonathan HenocheThe Royal Newfoundland ConstabularyNL policeJonathan Henoche deathSt. John's jail
