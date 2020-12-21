Correctional officers arrested in death of Indigenous man in N.L. jail: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say several correctional officers have been arrested in connection with the death of an Indigenous man in a Newfoundland and Labrador provincial jail.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said today in a news release that the arrests were connection with the death of Jonathan Henoche at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary in St. John’s on Nov. 6, 2019.

Const. James Cadigan, however, refused to tell The Canadian Press in a phone interview today how many correctional officers had been arrested.

Police say the charges have not yet been sworn in court, and that those arrested have been released on certain conditions and will appear in court at a later date. The news release did not say when the officers were arrested.

Henoche was 33 when he died following a reported altercation with officers at the jail.

Henoche family lawyer Bob Buckingham said today in an interview the family is relieved that charges will finally be laid in connection with his death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.

