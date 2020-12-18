Police watchdog investigating death of man in Labrador holding cell: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Newfoundland and Labrador’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in a holding cell at a Labrador RCMP detachment.

Police say he was put into a cell in the town’s RCMP detachment and was later found dead.

The news release says the man died sometime overnight.

Read more: Mother of Halifax man who died in police cell struggles to find lawyer to make case

RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power said today on the phone she couldn’t comment on the case because the matter is being investigated by the police watchdog.

The watchdog, called the Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador, did not immediately return a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Police review hearing into jail cell death of Corey Rogers delayed Police review hearing into jail cell death of Corey Rogers delayed – Nov 9, 2020