Police watchdog investigating death of man in Labrador holding cell: RCMP

Newfoundland and Labrador’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in a holding cell at a Labrador RCMP detachment.
Police say he was put into a cell in the town’s RCMP detachment and was later found dead.
The news release says the man died sometime overnight.
RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power said today on the phone she couldn’t comment on the case because the matter is being investigated by the police watchdog.
The watchdog, called the Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador, did not immediately return a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.
