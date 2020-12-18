Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Police watchdog investigating death of man in Labrador holding cell: RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2020 3:05 pm
File/ Global News

Newfoundland and Labrador’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died in a holding cell at a Labrador RCMP detachment.

Police say he was put into a cell in the town’s RCMP detachment and was later found dead.

The news release says the man died sometime overnight.

Read more: Mother of Halifax man who died in police cell struggles to find lawyer to make case

RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power said today on the phone she couldn’t comment on the case because the matter is being investigated by the police watchdog.

Trending Stories

The watchdog, called the Serious Incident Response Team of Newfoundland and Labrador, did not immediately return a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Police review hearing into jail cell death of Corey Rogers delayed' Police review hearing into jail cell death of Corey Rogers delayed
Police review hearing into jail cell death of Corey Rogers delayed – Nov 9, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPNewfoundland and LabradorNLHappy Valley-Goose BayHolding CellRCMP WatchdogCell DeathLabrador RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers