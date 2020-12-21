Menu

Crime

Singleton Avenue gathering leaves 2 potentially facing $20K in fines: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 21, 2020 11:38 am
Police say they were called to a home on Singleton Avenue, a roadway in southwest London, on Saturday night.
Police say they were called to a home on Singleton Avenue, a roadway in southwest London, on Saturday night. Andrew Graham / Global News

Two London women may be facing at least $20,000 in fines after police crashed a gathering that officers allege exceed current provincial limits.

Police say they were contacted Saturday night about a gathering on Singleton Avenue, a roadway in southwest London, with 20 people inside a home.

Current local COVID-19 measures only permit a maximum of five people to gather indoors.

Read more: What will change as Middlesex-London moves to red control COVID-19 level

When officers arrived, 11 people were found gathering inside, according to police.

As a result, two London women, age 44 and 19, have been jointly charged with hosting and participating in an indoor gathering exceeding provincial guidelines.

Fines are determined in court, but under the Reopening Ontario Act legislation, those charged with hosting an illegal gathering could face a minimum fine of $10,000 each.

The charge for participating comes with a potential fine of $750.

Read more: Nearly $50K in fines possible after London, Ont., gathering exceeding limits

The charges come days after police accused 10 Londoners of committing similar offences. Four of them faced both a hosting and participating charge, while the other six were only charged with the participation-related offence.

Londoners with concerns about businesses or individuals not following COVID-19-related orders within the city are asked to email COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca or call 519-661-4660.

The phone line is monitored weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but police say they will “assist in relation to investigations and potential charges” if concerns arise after 4:30 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19London PoliceFinesReopening Ontario Actillegal gatheringSingleton AveSingleton AvenueGathering exceeeding provincial limitsLondon covid concerns
