Nearly $50K in fines possible after London, Ont., gathering exceeding limits

Send this page to someone via email

Total fines could be quite steep after London police say officers responding to a noise complaint found 10 people in a residence.

With the region currently in the red zone under the province’s COVID-19 response framework, indoor gatherings are limited to five people, unless everyone is from the same household.

According to police, officers were called to a noise complaint at a residence on King Street, east of Adelaide Street, at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found 10 people inside and none appeared to be wearing masks.

As a result of the investigation, 10 Londoners ranging in age from 21 to 25 are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people, three men and one woman, are charged with hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted and participating in an indoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The other six, four men and two women, are charged with participating in an indoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted.

Fines are determined in court, but under the Reopening Ontario Act legislation, organizers of gatherings in violation of the rules could face a minimum fine of $10,000 each and those who attend could also be fined $750 each.

The 10 all have a court date set for March 15, 2021, police say.

Police also ask anyone with concerns about businesses or individuals not following COVID-19-related orders within the city to email COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca or call 519-661-4660.

The phone line is monitored weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but police say they will “assist in relation to investigations and potential charges” if concerns arise after 4:30 p.m.

1:00 London, Ont., police break up a large house party over the Halloween weekend London, Ont., police break up a large house party over the Halloween weekend – Nov 10, 2020

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca.

Advertisement