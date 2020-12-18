Menu

Health

Nearly $50K in fines possible after London, Ont., gathering exceeding limits

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 18, 2020 11:07 am
FILE.
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Total fines could be quite steep after London police say officers responding to a noise complaint found 10 people in a residence.

With the region currently in the red zone under the province’s COVID-19 response framework, indoor gatherings are limited to five people, unless everyone is from the same household.

Read more: What will change as Middlesex-London moves to red control COVID-19 level

According to police, officers were called to a noise complaint at a residence on King Street, east of Adelaide Street, at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say officers found 10 people inside and none appeared to be wearing masks.

As a result of the investigation, 10 Londoners ranging in age from 21 to 25 are facing charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Read more: Noise complaint leads to charges after 30 people gather in Richmond St. home, London police say

Four people, three men and one woman, are charged with hosting an indoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted and participating in an indoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted.

Trending Stories

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

The other six, four men and two women, are charged with participating in an indoor gathering which exceeded the number permitted.

Fines are determined in court, but under the Reopening Ontario Act legislation, organizers of gatherings in violation of the rules could face a minimum fine of $10,000 each and those who attend could also be fined $750 each.

Read more: Toronto woman, 20, charged with hosting large indoor gathering, London police say

The 10 all have a court date set for March 15, 2021, police say.

Police also ask anyone with concerns about businesses or individuals not following COVID-19-related orders within the city to email COVIDOrderConcerns@london.ca or call 519-661-4660.

The phone line is monitored weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but police say they will “assist in relation to investigations and potential charges” if concerns arise after 4:30 p.m.

Click to play video 'London, Ont., police break up a large house party over the Halloween weekend' London, Ont., police break up a large house party over the Halloween weekend
London, Ont., police break up a large house party over the Halloween weekend – Nov 10, 2020

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca.

