Health

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at care homes in Surrey, Port Coquitlam and Qualicum Beach

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 9:01 pm
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in three new B.C. care homes.

Fraser Health said Saturday that two residents at Fleetwood Villa assisted living in Surrey and three residents at Port Coquitlam’s Nicola Lodge long-term care home had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

This is the second time an outbreak has been declared at Nicola lodge.

Read more: B.C. seniors’ group calls for equal access to COVID-19 vaccine for those in independent living

Island Health also declared an outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach, a long-term care home where one staff member had tested positive.

Both health authorities said they were in the process of communicating with residents and families.

Affected staff and residents were also isolating, they said.

Island Health said the outbreak in Qualicum was limited to one unit on the third floor of the facility, and that admissions, transfers and visits to the long-term care portion of the home had been suspended.

Independent living and assisted living units were not affected, it said.

Read more: Inconsistent COVID-19 visitation rules violate care-home residents’ rights, B.C. group says

Both health authorities said they were working with the affected facilities to implement enhanced infection control measures and to support contact tracing.

The health authorities said they would also have additional staff on site.

Fraser Health also said Saturday that outbreaks at the Bradley Centre long-term care home in Chilliwack and the White Rock Seniors Village had been declared over.

