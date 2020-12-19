Menu

Lifestyle

Recipe: Gingerbread peach cobbler

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 3:43 pm
Click to play video 'Saturday Chef: Gingerbread Pear Cobbler' Saturday Chef: Gingerbread Pear Cobbler
Saturday Chef: Gingerbread Pear Cobbler

Chef Dez of BC Egg shows you how to make this delicious gingerbread pear cobbler — perfect for the holiday season.

Ingredients

Filling

    • 6 ripe pears, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
    • 1/3 cup (75 mL) granulated sugar
    • 1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) lemon zest
    • 2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice
    • 2 tsp (10 mL) minced fresh ginger
    • 1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract
    • 1 tbsp (15 mL) cornstarch
    • 3 tbsp (45 mL) unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

Topping

    • 1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour
    • 1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar
    • 2 tsp (10 mL) ground ginger
    • 1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon
    • 1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder
    • 1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) baking soda
    • 1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) ground allspice
    • 1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) cloves
    • 1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) salt
    • 1/3 cup (75 mL) cold unsalted butter, cubed
    • 2 eggs, divided
    • 2 tbsp (30 mL) molasses
    • 1 tbsp (15 mL) coarse sugar (such as turbinado)
Instructions

Filling

    1. Preheat oven to 400˚F (200˚C).
    2. Toss together pears, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, ginger and vanilla; sprinkle evenly with cornstarch and toss to combine.
    3. Scrape into 8-inch (2 L) baking dish. Dot with butter.

Topping

  1. Whisk together flour, sugar, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, allspice, cloves, and salt; using a pastry blender or fingertips, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
  2. Whisk 1 egg with molasses until blended. Stir into flour mixture; do not overwork the dough.
  3. Drop dough by large spoonfuls randomly onto top of filling.
  4. Whisk remaining egg with 1 tbsp (15 mL) water; brush over batter. Sprinkle evenly with coarse sugar.
  5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until pears are tender, topping is golden brown, no longer doughy and cake tester comes out clean when inserted into centre of topping.
  6. Let stand for 15 to 20 minutes.
  7. Serve as is, or with ice cream or whipped cream.
