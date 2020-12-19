Recipe: Gingerbread peach cobbler

Chef Dez of BC Egg shows you how to make this delicious gingerbread pear cobbler — perfect for the holiday season.
Ingredients
Filling
- 6 ripe pears, peeled, cored and thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) lemon zest
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice
- 2 tsp (10 mL) minced fresh ginger
- 1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) cornstarch
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
Topping
- 1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar
- 2 tsp (10 mL) ground ginger
- 1 tsp (5 mL) ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder
- 1/2 tsp (2.5 mL) baking soda
- 1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) ground allspice
- 1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) cloves
- 1/4 tsp (1.25 mL) salt
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 2 eggs, divided
- 2 tbsp (30 mL) molasses
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) coarse sugar (such as turbinado)
Instructions
Filling
- Preheat oven to 400˚F (200˚C).
- Toss together pears, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, ginger and vanilla; sprinkle evenly with cornstarch and toss to combine.
- Scrape into 8-inch (2 L) baking dish. Dot with butter.
Topping
- Whisk together flour, sugar, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, allspice, cloves, and salt; using a pastry blender or fingertips, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
- Whisk 1 egg with molasses until blended. Stir into flour mixture; do not overwork the dough.
- Drop dough by large spoonfuls randomly onto top of filling.
- Whisk remaining egg with 1 tbsp (15 mL) water; brush over batter. Sprinkle evenly with coarse sugar.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until pears are tender, topping is golden brown, no longer doughy and cake tester comes out clean when inserted into centre of topping.
- Let stand for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Serve as is, or with ice cream or whipped cream.
