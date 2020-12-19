Ontario reports 2,357 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,357 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 153,614.

It marks the second-largest single-day increase to date in the province, behind Thursday’s total of 2,432.

Twenty-seven new deaths were reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,125.

“Locally, there are 665 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 174 in York Region and 170 in Windsor-Essex County,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 131,282 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 67,200 additional tests were completed, which is among all-time highs. Ontario has now completed a total of 7,302,120 tests, while 78,147 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.2 per cent, which is up from Friday when it was 3.9 per cent and last Saturday when it was 3.2 per cent.

There are 895 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 18), with 256 in intensive care (down by five) and 146 on a ventilator (down by 22).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

75,369 people are male

77,289 people are female

19,623 people are 19 and under

56,207 people are 20 to 39

44,016 people are 40 to 59

22,024 people are 60 to 79

11,716 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,471 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 25. There are currently 139 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is down by one.

There are 757 active cases among long-term care residents and 843 among staff.

