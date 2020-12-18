Menu

Health

Toronto and Peel Region to remain in lockdown, Premier Doug Ford says

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Toronto, Peel Region to remain in lockdown' Coronavirus: Doug Ford says Toronto, Peel Region to remain in lockdown
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto, Peel Region to remain in lockdown past expiry, Ford says.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Toronto and Peel Region will remain in the grey-lockdown zone beyond Monday’s deadline.

“As for the lockdowns in the areas that are locked down right now, that are expiring on Monday, I can tell you they won’t be expiring,” Ford said in during a short briefing Friday afternoon.

“We are going to continue on with the lockdowns within those regions.”

Toronto and Peel Region entered lockdown on Nov. 23 for a 28-day period. The lockdown restrictions were set to end on Monday, Dec. 21.

“The trends we’re seeing throughout Ontario are very, very concerning and nothing is more important for our government, and the people of Ontario, is to make sure we protect the health and safety of each and every single person,” Ford said.

Read more: Here are 17 new hospitals in Ontario that will conduct COVID-19 vaccinations

Both regions continue to have the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases daily among Ontario’s 34 public health units.

York Region and Windsor-Essex entered lockdown earlier in the week, on Monday.

Ford called an emergency meeting with health officials, including all CEOs from hospitals across Ontario, on Friday over hospitalization rates. He said the meeting will continue over the weekend and he will make an announcement about new measures on Monday at 1 p.m.

Click to play video 'Doug Ford calls emergency meeting over COVID-19 hospitalizations' Doug Ford calls emergency meeting over COVID-19 hospitalizations
Doug Ford calls emergency meeting over COVID-19 hospitalizations
