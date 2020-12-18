Here are 17 new hospitals in Ontario that will conduct COVID-19 vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government said 17 more hospitals across the province will be receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks, including in hotspot regions.

The first doses of the vaccine were administered earlier this week at University Health Network in Toronto and The Ottawa Hospital.

Ontario said it is expecting to obtain up to 90,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from the federal government before the end of the year.

The following 17 hospitals will be given vaccine doses, in addition to University Health Network and The Ottawa Hospital:

Windsor Regional Hospital

London Health Sciences Centre

Grand River Hospital

Halton Healthcare

Hamilton Health Sciences

William Osler Health System

Trillium Health Partners

Southlake Regional Health Centre

Mackenzie Health

Humber River Hospital

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Toronto East Health Network

Unity Health Toronto

Scarborough Health Network

Lakeridge Health

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre

The government said all of the sites already have the necessary equipment in place to store the Pfizer vaccine at -70 C. The staff are also ready to receive and administer the doses, officials added.

However, Ontario officials said at the current moment, the vaccine cannot be moved beyond the initial delivery location. Vaccinations are being prioritized to health-care workers in high-risk settings such as hospitals and long-term care homes, the government said.

The province said it has chosen Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre to test the travel logistics in northern Ontario for administering the vaccine to Indigenous and remote communities.

“Following a successful pilot, we are excited to continue onto the next stage of our rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines to Ontarians,” said Christine Elliott, deputy premier and minister of health.

“While we are planning to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine will receive one, we need to first protect our frontline workers and those providing essential care to our most vulnerable,” Elliot said.

More then 2,300 doses have been administered so far in Toronto and Ottawa.

Ontario said once Health Canada approves the Moderna vaccine, it expects to get those doses to be administered as well.

“This expanded distribution list is fantastic news and allows us to continue to test and refine our vaccination rollout plan,” said Gen. Rick Hillier, who is heading the vaccine distribution task force. “This is the next important step that gets us ready for all of Ontario in 2021.”

