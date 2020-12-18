Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 18 2020 6:34pm
02:10

Concern over potential coronavirus lockdown in Halton Region

Many in Halton Region say they’re hoping to avoid being put into lockdown. Leaders say the numbers just don’t warrant a grey zone designation. Shallima Maharaj reports from Burlington.

Advertisement

Video Home