Health

B.C. reports 624 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. reports 624 new COVID-19 numbers, 11 additional deaths' B.C. reports 624 new COVID-19 numbers, 11 additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Dec. 18. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis and explains why officials are concerned about the Northern Health region.

British Columbia reported 624 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 11 deaths.

In a written statement, health officials said it brought the province’s death toll to 724.

Read more: Chilliwack RCMP issue $18,000 in fines to churches breaking COVID-19 restrictions

Thousands applying for B.C. Recovery Benefit crash government website
Thousands applying for B.C. Recovery Benefit crash government website

There were 356 people in hospital, 92 of whom were in critical or intensive care

Trending Stories

The province administered 1,376 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 to front-line health-care workers, for a total of 2,592 doses to date.

The majority of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region (106) and Fraser Health region (406).

Five  were in the Island Health region, 60 were in the Interior Health region and 47 were in the Northern Health region.

The number of active cases dipped to 9,978, while another 10,211 people were in isolation due to possible exposure.​

About 74 per cent of B.C.’s total 45,400 total cases have recovered.

Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away
Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away
