B.C. reports 624 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths

British Columbia reported 624 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 11 deaths.

In a written statement, health officials said it brought the province’s death toll to 724.

There were 356 people in hospital, 92 of whom were in critical or intensive care

The province administered 1,376 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 to front-line health-care workers, for a total of 2,592 doses to date.

The majority of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region (106) and Fraser Health region (406).

Five were in the Island Health region, 60 were in the Interior Health region and 47 were in the Northern Health region.

The number of active cases dipped to 9,978, while another 10,211 people were in isolation due to possible exposure.​

About 74 per cent of B.C.’s total 45,400 total cases have recovered.

