Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders release Regina native, defensive lineman Zack Evans

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 3:29 pm
Zack Evans leaves the Saskatchewan Roughriders after playing four years with his hometown team, stretched over an eight season CFL career.
Zack Evans leaves the Saskatchewan Roughriders after playing four years with his hometown team, stretched over an eight season CFL career. Mark taylor / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released Regina native and defensive lineman Zack Evans on Friday.

Evans spent a total of four seasons with the Roughriders after signing with the team in 2012.

He spent his first two seasons in Saskatchewan before being selected by the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2013 expansion draft.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders trying their luck south of the border

Evans was part of the Roughriders’ Grey Cup championship in 2013.

“We want to thank Zack for all his efforts while he played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” said Jeremy O’Day, Roughriders’ vice president of football operations.

“Not only did he represent the Green and White with pride on the field, but he also went above and beyond to give back to the province he grew up in. We wish him all the best going forward.”

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Jeremy O’Day and Craig Dickenson for two more years

He went on to play in 70 regular season games with the Redblacks and won another Grey Cup in 2016.

The 30-year-old re-signed with the Roughriders in 2018.

In 115 Canadain Football League career games, Evans has 101 defensive tackles, 24 sacks, one interception, two touchdowns and has forced one fumble.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLSaskatoon SportsRegina SportsRoughridersCanadian Football LeagueSaskatchewan RoughridersRidersZach EvansZack Evans
