Saskatchewan Roughriders release Regina native, defensive lineman Zack Evans

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released Regina native and defensive lineman Zack Evans on Friday.
Evans spent a total of four seasons with the Roughriders after signing with the team in 2012.
He spent his first two seasons in Saskatchewan before being selected by the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2013 expansion draft.
Evans was part of the Roughriders’ Grey Cup championship in 2013.
“We want to thank Zack for all his efforts while he played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” said Jeremy O’Day, Roughriders’ vice president of football operations.
“Not only did he represent the Green and White with pride on the field, but he also went above and beyond to give back to the province he grew up in. We wish him all the best going forward.”
He went on to play in 70 regular season games with the Redblacks and won another Grey Cup in 2016.
The 30-year-old re-signed with the Roughriders in 2018.
In 115 Canadain Football League career games, Evans has 101 defensive tackles, 24 sacks, one interception, two touchdowns and has forced one fumble.
