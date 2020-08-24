Two Saskatchewan Roughriders trying their luck south of the border

Send this page to someone via email

With the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season, a couple of Saskatchewan Roughriders are trying out their luck in other leagues.

The team announced on Monday they have released Deon Lacey to pursue NFL opportunities.

According to a press release, the linebacker informed the club of his decision to opt-out of his contract per the agreement between the CFL and the CFLPA following the official cancellation of the 2020 season on Aug. 17.

The Alabama native spent the 2019 season with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL before signing with the Riders on May 21. He also played with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Sports journalist Darrell Davis on the cancelled CFL season

Riders kicker Brett Lauther, 29, announced his availability to NFL teams this past weekend on social media.

The Nova Scotia native spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Green and White.

Left to right wind today from 50 yards and kicking off the ground outdoors for the first time. Still a work in progress but trying to keep the dream alive! @NFL @CFL @xfl2020 pic.twitter.com/XkUWaDFVht — Brett Lauther (@brettlauther) August 22, 2020

