Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Two Saskatchewan Roughriders trying their luck south of the border

By Thomas Piller Global News
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Brett Smith dodges the tackle from Edmonton Eskimos' Ryan Hinds and Deon Lacey during CFL pre-season action in Fort McMurray, Alta., on June 13, 2015.
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Brett Smith dodges the tackle from Edmonton Eskimos' Ryan Hinds and Deon Lacey during CFL pre-season action in Fort McMurray, Alta., on June 13, 2015. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press

With the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season, a couple of Saskatchewan Roughriders are trying out their luck in other leagues.

The team announced on Monday they have released Deon Lacey to pursue NFL opportunities.

Read more: Always wanted your name on the CFL’s Grey Cup? Now’s your chance

According to a press release, the linebacker informed the club of his decision to opt-out of his contract per the agreement between the CFL and the CFLPA following the official cancellation of the 2020 season on Aug. 17.

The Alabama native spent the 2019 season with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL before signing with the Riders on May 21. He also played with the Edmonton Eskimos in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Story continues below advertisement
Sports journalist Darrell Davis on the cancelled CFL season
Sports journalist Darrell Davis on the cancelled CFL season

Riders kicker Brett Lauther, 29, announced his availability to NFL teams this past weekend on social media.

The Nova Scotia native spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Green and White.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLSaskatoon SportsFootballRegina SportsSaskatchewan RoughridersNFLBrett LautherDeon Lacey
Flyers
More weekly flyers