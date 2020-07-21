Menu

Canada

Moose Jaw police looking to return lost Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup ring

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
The 2013 Saskatchewan Roughriders championship players’ rings were unveiled Friday night.
Moose Jaw Police Service is in possession of a Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup championship ring and is looking for its owner. File / Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Moose Jaw Police Service says its searching for the owner of a Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup championship ring.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders submit CFL hub city bid, province commits $3M

MJPS posted its request on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“It surfaced here in Moose Jaw and we’re just trying to see if we can figure out who the actual owner is,” said Const. Murray Rice.

Unsure if it’s an actual championship ring or a replica, Rice said he is leaning more towards it not being real.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders release 2019 financial statement, prepare for 2020 hit

“I’m more on the side that it’s a replica, but a very good replica because I’ve done some searching on the internet, looked at knockoffs and the one we have is pretty good quality,” Rice said.

“We’re just going to wait and see if people make any contact with us…obviously we’ll have some questions to ask.”

Either way, Rice said he believes someone out there is definitely missing the ring.

“If you’re from Saskatchewan or live in Saskatchewan you know there’s a bit more of an attachment to it,” Rice said.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson dealing with uncomfortable off-season

“It was quite interesting to get it and we are just trying to find the rightful owner and get their property back to them.”

Rice said he has yet to contact the Roughriders, but has spoken to some former players regarding the ring.

Rice said police won’t be releasing any specific details about the ring, leaving it up to the owner to identify its features.

The Roughriders told Global News neither a player or staff reported a missing ring.

