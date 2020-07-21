Moose Jaw police looking to return lost Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup ring

Send this page to someone via email

The Moose Jaw Police Service says its searching for the owner of a Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup championship ring.

MJPS posted its request on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

If you are missing a Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup Championship ring please contact Cst. Rice @ 306-694-7688 to identify it. pic.twitter.com/WNdDdF9agg — Moose Jaw Police (@MJPolice) July 21, 2020

“It surfaced here in Moose Jaw and we’re just trying to see if we can figure out who the actual owner is,” said Const. Murray Rice.

Unsure if it’s an actual championship ring or a replica, Rice said he is leaning more towards it not being real.

“I’m more on the side that it’s a replica, but a very good replica because I’ve done some searching on the internet, looked at knockoffs and the one we have is pretty good quality,” Rice said.

“We’re just going to wait and see if people make any contact with us…obviously we’ll have some questions to ask.”

Either way, Rice said he believes someone out there is definitely missing the ring.

“If you’re from Saskatchewan or live in Saskatchewan you know there’s a bit more of an attachment to it,” Rice said.

“It was quite interesting to get it and we are just trying to find the rightful owner and get their property back to them.”

Rice said he has yet to contact the Roughriders, but has spoken to some former players regarding the ring.

Rice said police won’t be releasing any specific details about the ring, leaving it up to the owner to identify its features.

The Roughriders told Global News neither a player or staff reported a missing ring.