Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Jeremy O’Day and Craig Dickenson for two more years

While the coronavirus pandemic is causing a bit of uncertainty in the Canadian Football League, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are sure about one thing whenever play resumes and that is its leadership group.

On Monday, the Roughriders announced two-year contract extensions for vice-president of football operations Jeremy O’Day and head coach Craig Dickenson.

O’Day joined the team’s front office in 2011 after finishing a 12-year career on the Roughrider’s offensive line.

He was named vice-president of the team in 2019.

“Jeremy has shown tremendous dedication to the Saskatchewan Roughriders and his leadership, especially through the challenges of 2020, has been outstanding,” said Craig Reynolds, Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO.

“Beyond that, he led the 2019 team to the best record we’ve had since 1970 and continues to build the Roughriders for long-term success. I am thrilled that he has committed to being with us through the 2023 season.”

Dickenson was hired as head coach in 2019 and helped lead the team to a 13-5 record for first place in the West Division for the first time in more than a decade.

He was also named West Division’s coach of the year that season.

“In his first season as head coach, Craig did an exceptional job leading and supporting our players on and off the field and the results speak for themselves,” O’Day said.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him as we prepare for next season and beyond.”

The Roughriders also signed offensive co-ordinator Jason Maas and defensive co-ordinator Jason Shivers to extensions through 2022.

The rest of the coaching staff are signed for the 2021 season.

Assistant general manager and veteran scout Paul Jones is also under contract through 2022.

