B.C. privacy watchdog rejects First Nations’ bid to access location of COVID-19 cases

B.C.’s information and privacy commissioner says the province is releasing enough information to allow First Nations and the public to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council, Tsilhqot’in National Government and Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council asked Michael McEvoy to determine whether the Health Ministry had a duty to disclose COVID-19 cases near their communities.

The Indigenous groups told the commissioner they can’t effectively govern without knowing about the COVID-19 infections in order to make decisions on things like curfews and stay-at-home orders.

The Health Ministry said disclosing the locations of cases, especially in small communities, raised the risk of identifying a person and compromising patient confidentiality.

McEvoy ruled Thursday that the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act does not require the ministry to release the information requested by the First Nations.

He also agreed with the First Nations that the Public Health Act doesn’t override the provincial government’s duty to disclose information about COVID-19 infections.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday she had spoken with the First Nations Leadership Council, and remained committed to ensuring leaders had the data they needed to make decisions.

“We are continuing to work, particularly with the coastal First Nations,” she said.

“We had a number of of really actually successful open meetings about the information they need, the information that we can provide to support it. And we are negotiating an agreement on that. I absolutely understand and commit to providing as much information as I can.”

However Henry said the province needed to keep certain information confidential in order to balance communities needs with individuals personal privacy.

