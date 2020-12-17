‘Our hearts are broken’: Acadia First Nation reacts to tragic accident on board vessel

Send this page to someone via email

The chief, council and community of Acadia First Nation released a statement on Friday offering their condolences to all who have been affected by the tragic accident on board a scallop fishing vessel.

According to Nova Scotia RCMP, six fishers went missing off the coast of Nova Scotia after their scallop boat, the Chief William Saulis, sank on Tuesday.

One of those who went missing, Eugene (Geno) Francis, was a member of Acadia First Nation and “an important part of the community.”

In a statement, the community said Francis lived on the Yarmouth reserve but grew up in Milton, Queen’s County, where his parents and son still reside.

“We were devastated to hear that Geno was among those on board and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and all the families, both Indigenous and non-Indigenous, who are impacted by this tragic incident,” Chief Deborah Robinson of Acadia First Nation said in a press release.

The Acadia First Nation said another crew member aboard the vessel, Capt. Charles Roberts of Yarmouth, had also fished with Acadia First Nation for many years and was a “dear friend” of the community.

“These six men held important roles in the lives of those near and dear to them. Our hearts are broken, but we will fondly remember them and the impact they had on our lives,” said Robinson.

The 15-metre Chief William Saulis floundered northeast of Digby amid heaving, three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide.

The body of one man was recovered late Tuesday, but the search continued Wednesday for five other men as ground search crews said they were seeking closure for the families.

In the meantime, Nova Scotia RCMP said on Thursday that they will temporarily suspend the search for the remaining five fishers “due to impeding storm forecasted today.”

-With files from Karla Renic