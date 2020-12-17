RCMP suspends search for fishers missing off the N.S. coast due to incoming storm

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is temporarily suspending the search for the remaining five fishers who went missing off the coast of Nova Scotia after their scallop boat sank on Tuesday.

In an email, RCMP said ground and water searching is suspended throughout Thursday “due to impeding storm forecasted today.”

They said the situation will be re-assessed Friday, as heavy snow is expected to hit the province.

The 15-metre Chief William Saulis floundered northeast of Digby amid heaving, three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide.

The body of one man was recovered late Tuesday, but the search continued Wednesday for five other men as ground search crews said they were seeking closure for the families.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation was handed to the RCMP on Wednesday after first being spearheaded by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. The centre said Wednesday afternoon it has suspended the search.

“Regrettably, based on the results of the search over the last 36+ hours, a search covering over 260 sq NM by sea and air, and the environmental factors, the search for the six missing fishers has been suspended,” JRCC said in a tweet.

The company where the fishers worked, Yarmouth Sea Products, confirmed their names: Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Michael Drake and Geno Francis, and captain Charles Roberts.

More to come…

0:49 Search continues for missing fishers off the coast of Nova Scotia Search continues for missing fishers off the coast of Nova Scotia