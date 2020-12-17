Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP suspends search for fishers missing off the N.S. coast due to incoming storm

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 11:51 am
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia search for missing scallop fishers suspended after two days' Nova Scotia search for missing scallop fishers suspended after two days
The search for a group of scallop fishers in the Bay of Fundy has been suspended, one day after the scallop fishing vessel Chief William Saulis sank.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is temporarily suspending the search for the remaining five fishers who went missing off the coast of Nova Scotia after their scallop boat sank on Tuesday.

In an email, RCMP said ground and water searching is suspended throughout Thursday “due to impeding storm forecasted today.”

They said the situation will be re-assessed Friday, as heavy snow is expected to hit the province.

Read more: Most of Nova Scotia under ‘significant snowfall’ warning, Environment Canada says

The 15-metre Chief William Saulis floundered northeast of Digby amid heaving, three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide.

The body of one man was recovered late Tuesday, but the search continued Wednesday for five other men as ground search crews said they were seeking closure for the families.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The investigation was handed to the RCMP on Wednesday after first being spearheaded by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. The centre said Wednesday afternoon it has suspended the search.

“Regrettably, based on the results of the search over the last 36+ hours, a search covering over 260 sq NM by sea and air, and the environmental factors, the search for the six missing fishers has been suspended,” JRCC said in a tweet.

Read more: Search for missing N.S. fishers suspended, case handed to RCMP

The company where the fishers worked, Yarmouth Sea Products, confirmed their names: Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Michael Drake and Geno Francis, and captain Charles Roberts.

More to come…

Click to play video 'Search continues for missing fishers off the coast of Nova Scotia' Search continues for missing fishers off the coast of Nova Scotia
Search continues for missing fishers off the coast of Nova Scotia
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPYarmouthBay Of FundyJRCCMissing FishersChief William SaulisCharles RobertsMichael DrakeAaron CogswellDan ForbesGeno FrancisLeonard Gabriel
Flyers
More weekly flyers