Most of Nova Scotia under ‘significant snowfall’ warning: Environment Canada

According to Environment Canada, significant snowfall is expected to hit most of Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Snow will begin in the southwestern part of the province and move north and east during the day.

“Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Thursday evening and into Thursday night,” read the warning issued on Wednesday.

By Friday morning, mainland Nova Scotia is expected to see 15-25 centimetres of snow accumulated.

Environment Canada warned of road safety during heavy snowfall and flurries.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the weather agency said.

A warning for snow squalls issued for Inverness County the day prior was still in place Wednesday afternoon.

That warning said the region can expect more than 30 cm of snow to accumulate by the end of Wednesday, with maximum wind gusts of 70 – 90 km/h.

“Changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” the warning read.

As with most storms that pass south of Nova Scotia, a small difference in the forecast track could result in a significant change in the snowfall forecast.