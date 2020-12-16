Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Politics

Former head of B.C. RCMP to resign as province’s director of policing

By Simon Little Global News
Brenda Butterworth-Carr is the new leader of the BC RCMP.
Brenda Butterworth-Carr, the former commander of B.C.'s RCMP E-Division, is leaving her job as director of policing with the provincial government. RCMP handout

The former commander of the B.C. RCMP is leaving her post with the provincial government after a year and a half on the job.

On Wednesday, Brenda Butterworth-Carr announced plans to resign as the assistant deputy minister and director of police services “early in the new year.”

Read more: New leader of B.C. RCMP is first indigenous woman to hold the title

In a statement, Butterworth-Carr said she was making the move to focus on personal matters and spend more time with her family.

Story continues below advertisement

A transition plan for her successor is expected in the coming days, she added.

Trending Stories

Butterworth-Carr was named deputy commissioner and commander of B.C.’s RCMP E-Division in March 2017.

Read more: Jennifer Strachan formally sworn-in as new commander of British Columbia RCMP

A member of the Tr’ondek Hwech’in Han Nation in the Yukon, she was the first Indigenous woman to hold the job.

Dept. Comm. Jennifer Strachan took up the role of E Division commanding officer, replacing Butterworth-Carr, in June, 2019.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPBC RCMPBrenda Butterworth-Carrb.c. director of policingb.c. provincial governmentbutterworth-carrbutterworth-carr steps downdirector of policing
Flyers
More weekly flyers