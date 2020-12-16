Former head of B.C. RCMP to resign as province’s director of policing

Send this page to someone via email

The former commander of the B.C. RCMP is leaving her post with the provincial government after a year and a half on the job.

On Wednesday, Brenda Butterworth-Carr announced plans to resign as the assistant deputy minister and director of police services “early in the new year.”

In a statement, Butterworth-Carr said she was making the move to focus on personal matters and spend more time with her family.

Breaking news in policing. Brenda Butterworth-Carr, Assistant DM and Director of Police Services in BC, announces she’s resigning ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/KqjRcjK3Lh — Catherine Urquhart (@CUrquhartGlobal) December 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A transition plan for her successor is expected in the coming days, she added.

Butterworth-Carr was named deputy commissioner and commander of B.C.’s RCMP E-Division in March 2017.

A member of the Tr’ondek Hwech’in Han Nation in the Yukon, she was the first Indigenous woman to hold the job.

Dept. Comm. Jennifer Strachan took up the role of E Division commanding officer, replacing Butterworth-Carr, in June, 2019.