Jennifer Strachan formally sworn-in as new commander of British Columbia RCMP

In a change of command ceremony and parade Thursday, the British Columbia RCMP swore in its new top cop.

Dept. Comm. Jennifer Strachan took up the role of E Division commanding officer, replacing Dept. Comm. Brenda Butterworth-Carr, who was appointed to the role in March, 2017.

Butterworth-Carr is leaving the RCMP to take a job as the provincial government’s director of police services.

READ MORE: New leader of B.C. RCMP is first indigenous woman to hold the title

Strachan, a 30-year veteran with 14 years in front-line positions in B.C., has served as Deputy Commissioner responsible for Specialized Policing Services since September 2018.

She has worked in multiple administrative positions at both the provincial and national level, and has a peacekeeping background — both in a deployment to Haiti and as desk officer responsible for deployments to the Balkans.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP bosses talk challenges faced in 2018, including future of Surrey policing

Strachan’s resume includes stints in command of the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, leadership of the Montreal Drug Section and command of O Division, Ontario.

She holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Ottawa and a Master’s Degree from Victoria’s Royal Roads University.

WATCH: Students identified in Surrey bullying incident, RCMP say