BC RCMP
June 6, 2019 7:14 pm

Jennifer Strachan formally sworn-in as new commander of British Columbia RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

A change of command ceremony for the B.C. RCMP's commanding officer was held on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Janet Brown / CKNW
A A

In a change of command ceremony and parade Thursday, the British Columbia RCMP swore in its new top cop.

Dept. Comm. Jennifer Strachan took up the role of E Division commanding officer, replacing Dept. Comm. Brenda Butterworth-Carr, who was appointed to the role in March, 2017.

Butterworth-Carr is leaving the RCMP to take a job as the provincial government’s director of police services.

READ MORE: New leader of B.C. RCMP is first indigenous woman to hold the title

Strachan, a 30-year veteran with 14 years in front-line positions in B.C., has served as Deputy Commissioner responsible for Specialized Policing Services since September 2018.

B.C. RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, seen here in her previous role as Criminal Operations Officer for RCMP’s “O” Division in Ontario on Feb. 3, 2015. Strachan has released a statement promising a “fulsome review” and further actions in the wake of a 2012 interrogation of a teenage sexual assault victim that sparked outrage over the interrogating officer’s conduct.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Story continues below

She has worked in multiple administrative positions at both the provincial and national level, and has a peacekeeping background — both in a deployment to Haiti and as desk officer responsible for deployments to the Balkans.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP bosses talk challenges faced in 2018, including future of Surrey policing

Strachan’s resume includes stints in command of the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, leadership of the Montreal Drug Section and command of O Division, Ontario.

She holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Ottawa and a Master’s Degree from Victoria’s Royal Roads University.

WATCH: Students identified in Surrey bullying incident, RCMP say

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC RCMP
bc rcmp commander
bc rcmp new commander
Brenda Butterworth-Carr
British Columbia
Ceremony
Change Of Command
E Division
jennifer strachan
RCMP
Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.