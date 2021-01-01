Drake, Justin Trudeau, squirrel warrior course some of Canada’s most popular YouTube videos for 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed life for many around the world and it’s reflected in YouTube’s Top Videos of 2020, an annual list that looks at some of the most popular videos and creators of the year.

Taking the number one spot for top Canadian creators is MadFit, a YouTube creator who has created 20-minute apartment-friendly workouts for people to do at home.

“What Maddie did that was amazing was that she really pivoted her content, helping users see different ways to work with items they had at home or easy to do workouts in small spaces, knowing that people were in condos and didn’t have a lot of space to move around,” said Zaitoon Murji, YouTube Trends expert.

Story continues below advertisement

“In 2019, she had about one million followers on YouTube and that number went up to five million subscribers this year.”

Top Canadian Creators

For top trending music videos, Life is Good by the artist Future featuring Drake came in first place.

“We knew Drake was going to make the list this year and this video is also directed by Director X, who is Canadian. So it’s some really great Canadian roots,” said Murji.

Drake also took the number seven and 10 spots on the list with the songs Toosie Slide and Laugh Now, Cry Later.

Top Music Videos in Canada

The list of top trending videos in Canada includes a remix of one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s COVID-19 media briefings by YouTube creator Anonymotif.

Story continues below advertisement

“They took this video and created this hilarious music experience where you can see what Prime Minister Trudeau was saying about staying safe, but also a couple reruns of where he says ‘speaking mositly,’ which is that universal cringe and awkward word,” said Murji.

“It really shows that Canadians – while going through a really challenging time – were still searching for sources of humour and levity through the coronavirus pandemic.” Tweet This

Top Trending Videos in Canada

The second video on YouTube’s top trending videos in Canada tapped into Canadians’ need for competitive content amid a pandemic with the Minecraft Speedrunner grand finale.

“Live sports were put on pause for quite a while this year and people were looking for competition in new formats. Gaming was a really great example of that because you could still do it at home with your friends but it still gives you that competitive feel,” said Murji.

The number one video is from YouTube creator Mark Rober, who created an obstacle course for squirrels who continued to eat the bird feed Rober left out.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is actually a NASA engineer-turned-YouTube creator. He uses the power of mechanical engineering to come up with this Olympic-style course that squirrels go through different experiences to get to the bird feed,” she said.

Murji said the lists, which include music, original content by YouTube creators and gaming, represent what Canadians were looking for in an unprecedented year.

“In a year that was extremely different and challenging for Canadians, we really saw that people went to YouTube this year to be entertained, informed or learn new skills,” she said.

“And that’s really reflective in the vides this year.”

Top Ads

Top Breakout Canadian Creators

Advertisement