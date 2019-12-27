Gordon Ramsay, 4-year-old hockey players among the most popular videos on YouTube for 2019

Send this page to someone via email

For many Canadians, many hours of 2019 have been spent getting lost watching videos on YouTube.

Whether it’s music videos, viral videos, or something to just pass the time, officials from the online video platform say the annual YouTube Rewind list often reveals significant moments of the year.

“YouTube Rewind celebrates the biggest moments of the year,” said Maria Cortellucci, spokesperson for YouTube Canada.

“We do this because it is a great opportunity to look back at the trending videos, pop culture moments and things that Canadians watched over 2019.

“What we are really excited about this year is the amount of Canadians that are present among all of the lists.”

Earning the number one spot on YouTube’s top trending sports videos in Canada was a clip of four-year-old Mason Rupke during hockey practice.

“A hockey coach named Coach Jeremy — who is based out of Ontario — he is a beloved Canadian creator and earlier in February he had the brilliant idea to mic his four-year-old son, Mason, during a hockey practice and the results were really adorable,” said Cortellucci.

The video, which was shot by father Jeremy Rupke, warmed the hearts of people around the world and has been watched over 12 million times.

The video also earned the number two spot on YouTube’s top trending video list in Canada.

Top Trending Sports Videos (Canada)

Coach Jeremy – 4 Year Old Mic’d up at Hockey UCLA Athletics – Katelyn Ohashi – 10.0 Floor (1-12-19) Dude Perfect – Real Life Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect Serge Ibaka – The real Kawhi Leonard | How Hungry Are You? Hockey Tutorial – Players try Red Bull Crashed Ice Track for the first time WITHOUT Practice! House of Highlights – Final Seconds of 2019 NBA Finals Game 6 | Toronto Celebration | Raptors vs Warriors BlacktipH – Strongest Men VS Strongest Fish Official Strongman – WORLD RECORD | Mark Felix – Hercules Hold | Giants Live Wembley 2019

The number one video on YouTube’s top trending videos in Canada was a video from YouTube channel, First We Feast.

“First We Feast is a food-driven entertainment hub,” said Cortellucci, “and it’s another example of how food and pop culture intersect.”

In their series, Hot Ones, host Sean Evans interviews chefs and celebrities, challenging them to eat spicy wings.

“Gordon Ramsay was the most requested guest in Hot Ones history and in this video he finally takes on the challenge,” she said.

“You would think that Gordon Ramsay would be up for the challenge. He’s a chef and has a pretty tough reputation in the industry but he does not do well and I think at one point he needs to excuse himself because he has to throw up.”

The video has been viewed over 48 million times.

Top Trending Videos (Canada)

First We Feast Gordon Ramsay Savagely Critiques Spicy Wings | Hot Ones Coach Jeremy 4 Year Old Mic’d up at Hockey James Charles No More Lies Shane Dawson Conspiracy Theories with Shane Dawson UCLA Athletics Katelyn Ohashi – 10.0 Floor (1-12-19)

YouTube’s most viewed music video around the world is a collaboration between Daddy Yankee and Canadian artist Snow.

“There are couple reasons why this was the most-watched video,” said Cortellucci.

“It’s an amazing song with global appeal and I think Latin-inspired music overall has become incredibly popular worldwide, but in addition to that, Con Calma featured choreography from a dance troupe that was on America’s Got Talent.”

Cortellucci said what made the video so popular were the many tribute videos made using the choreography from the music video.

“It was recreated so many times and choreography overall is a huge category on YouTube,” she said.

Most Viewed Music Videos (Global)

Daddy Yankee & Snow – Con Calma (Video Oficial) ROSALÍA, J Balvin – Con Altura (Official Video) ft. El Guincho Anuel AA, KAROL G – Secreto Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin – China (Video Oficial) Jhay Cortez, J. Balvin, Bad Bunny – No Me Conoce (Remix) Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita Maari 2 – Rowdy Baby (Video Song) | Dhanush, Sai Pallavi | Yuvan Shankar Raja | Balaji Mohan BLACKPINK – ‘Kill This Love’ M/V Billie Eilish – bad guy Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Most Liked Music Videos (Global)

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello – Señorita BTS (방탄소년단) ‘작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) feat. Halsey’ Official MV BLACKPINK – ‘Kill This Love’ M/V Billie Eilish – bad guy Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Official Movie) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

The most liked music video around the world featured more Canadian talent, with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Señorita garnering 14 million likes.

“[Shawn Mendes], this boy from Pickering [Ont.] [reached] some amazing international stardom,” Cortellucc said.

Mendes and Cabello have since announced they are officially a couple and Cortellucci said it could be part of the reason why the video earned many likes on YouTube.

“There was so much attention on their relationship — are they together, are they not together — so I think it’s not a surprise that it became the most liked video in the world, just given the attention to both the music and their relationship,” she added.

Most Liked Creator Videos (Global)

MrBeast – Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube PewDiePie – Marzia & Felix – Wedding 19.08.2019 whinderssonnunes – O DIA EM QUE ASSISTI BIRD BOX Black Gryph0n – ONE GUY, 54 VOICES (With Music!) Drake, TØP, P!ATD, Puth, MCR, Queen – Famous Singer Impressions Nilson Izaias Papinho Oficial – Minha slime deu certo.Consegui desta vez. Realizei meu sonho minhas amigas

Most Watched Video Games (Global)

Minecraft Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Garena Free Fire Roblox PUBG MOBILE League of Legends PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Brawl Stars Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Top Trending Education Videos (Canada)

Veritasium – Why Are 96,000,000 Black Balls on This Reservoir? Mark Rober – World’s Largest Jello Pool- Can you swim in Jello? The Backyard Scientist – Pouring lava in my pool! NASA – We Are Going AsapScience – How To Fall Asleep In 2 Minutes

Most Liked Beauty Videos (Global)

James Charles – Makeup Tutorial en Español (1.6M likes) Shane – The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star (1.4M likes) Kylie Jenner – Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life (1.3M likes) Jeffreestar – Kylie Skin Review with Shane Dawson (1.1M likes) Anaysa – 7 Life Saving HACKS for Perfect SKIN & HAIR | #Beauty #Skincare #Sketch #Anaysa (540K likes)