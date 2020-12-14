Armed robbery in west-central Manitoba leads to 3 arrests: RCMP

Two men and a teen are facing charges after an armed robbery over the weekend in Pine River.
Mounties say they got a call around 5:40 p.m. Saturday that two males wearing masks and carrying a rifle entered the business and demanded money, cigarettes and liquor before fleeing on an all-terrain vehicle.
Officers responded by setting up roadblocks throughout the area.
RCMP say their members spotted the ATV and attempted a traffic stop on Highway 20 and Highway 272 near Camperville, about 35 kilometres northeast of where the robbery had taken place.
The ATV made off into a field, but Mounties were able to use police dogs to track down and arrest three males hiding nearby.
Officers allegedly recovered a firearm and the stolen items at the scene.
James Flatfoot, 33, of Dauphin is facing a list of charges, including robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent, flight from a peace officer and weapons possession.
A 16-year-old boy from Pine Creek First Nation is facing similar charges, minus flight from police.
An unnamed 20-year-old man, also from Pine Creek First Nation, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.
Pine Creek is approximately 317 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
