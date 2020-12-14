Menu

Crime

Armed robbery in west-central Manitoba leads to 3 arrests: RCMP

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 6:26 pm
A rifle Manitoba RCMP believe was used in an armed robbery in Pine Creek on Saturday.
A rifle Manitoba RCMP believe was used in an armed robbery in Pine Creek on Saturday. Handout / Manitoba RCMP

Two men and a teen are facing charges after an armed robbery over the weekend in Pine River.

Mounties say they got a call around 5:40 p.m. Saturday that two males wearing masks and carrying a rifle entered the business and demanded money, cigarettes and liquor before fleeing on an all-terrain vehicle.

Officers responded by setting up roadblocks throughout the area.

Read more: Second-degree murder charges laid in fatal Manitoba ATV incident

RCMP say their members spotted the ATV and attempted a traffic stop on Highway 20 and Highway 272 near Camperville, about 35 kilometres northeast of where the robbery had taken place.

The ATV made off into a field, but Mounties were able to use police dogs to track down and arrest three males hiding nearby.

Officers allegedly recovered a firearm and the stolen items at the scene.

Read more: Manitoba First Nation declares local state of emergency over wildfire

James Flatfoot, 33, of Dauphin is facing a list of charges, including robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent, flight from a peace officer and weapons possession.

A 16-year-old boy from Pine Creek First Nation is facing similar charges, minus flight from police.

An unnamed 20-year-old man, also from Pine Creek First Nation, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Pine Creek is approximately 317 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Click to play video 'Thousands spent flying Manitoba man to Winnipeg because RCMP can’t take cash: lawyer' Thousands spent flying Manitoba man to Winnipeg because RCMP can’t take cash: lawyer
Thousands spent flying Manitoba man to Winnipeg because RCMP can’t take cash: lawyer – Nov 10, 2020
