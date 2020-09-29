Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charges laid in fatal Manitoba ATV incident

By Sam Thompson Global News
RCMP continue to investigate a second-degree murder case in Manitoba.
RCMP continue to investigate a second-degree murder case in Manitoba. File / Global News

A man from Ebb and Flow First Nation has been arrested by Manitoba RCMP and charged with second degree murder in connection with what was originally believed to be an accidental death on an ATV.

Police said a 35-year-old Pine Creek First Nation man, found dead on Provincial Road 489 on Thursday, was in fact the victim of foul play.

Read more: Winnipeg woman dies in quad crash

Francis Mousseau, 51, who was in the custody of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service — due to outstanding warrants for fleeing from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle — was charged Sunday in the man’s death.

Mousseau remains in custody.

