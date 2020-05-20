Manitoba First Nation declares local state of emergency over wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

(Photo courtesy Mike Bone)

A threatening wildfire has prompted a First Nation in Manitoba’s Parkland region to declare a local state of emergency.

The Pine Creek First Nation says flames and smoke near the community 430 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg have people on edge.

Crews have been fighting the fire since the weekend but warm, windy weather is making their job a challenge.

The province says the fire covers about 100 square kilometres of land.

RELATED: More than 100 people are evacuated to Dauphin after fire

The Chief and Council of the Pine Creek First Nation have declared a state of emergency in regards to the out of control wildfire threatening their First Nation. pic.twitter.com/IPeg9FLGS0 — AMC (@AMCMBChiefs) May 20, 2020

Helicopters and water bombers are buzzing over the area providing support to crews trying to contain and put out the flames from the ground.

About 100 people in the community on the western side of Lake Winnipegosis had to self-evacuate over the weekend but were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday.

Wildfires north of Dauphin earlier this week took out about 11 of our poles. Our Swan River customer service staff are working on replacing them to keep power flowing to the nearby communities of Camperville, Pine Creek First Nation and Duck Bay. pic.twitter.com/xWCzz95w35 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) May 20, 2020