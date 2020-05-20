Menu

Manitoba First Nation declares local state of emergency over wildfire

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2020 10:57 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 11:00 pm
A water bomber near Pine Creek First Nation Wednesday.
Mike Bone/Submitted Photo

(Photo courtesy Mike Bone)

A threatening wildfire has prompted a First Nation in Manitoba’s Parkland region to declare a local state of emergency.

The Pine Creek First Nation says flames and smoke near the community 430 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg have people on edge.

Crews have been fighting the fire since the weekend but warm, windy weather is making their job a challenge.

The province says the fire covers about 100 square kilometres of land.

Helicopters and water bombers are buzzing over the area providing support to crews trying to contain and put out the flames from the ground.

About 100 people in the community on the western side of Lake Winnipegosis had to self-evacuate over the weekend but were allowed to return to their homes on Tuesday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
