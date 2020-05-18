More than 100 people evacuated to Dauphin, Man., after fire

More than 100 people living north of Dauphin, Man., had to be evacuated on Sunday night after a fire near the community, according to the Canadian Red Cross.
The people are members of Pine Creek First Nation.
Jason Small from the Canadian Red Cross said the organization provided support virtually, at a distance, to members of the community.
He says members stayed in Dauphin overnight.
