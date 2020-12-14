Menu

Canada

Man dead after industrial accident at downtown Toronto construction site: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 1:23 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal industrial accident in downtown Toronto on Monday.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal industrial accident in downtown Toronto on Monday. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Toronto police say a man is dead after an industrial accident at a downtown construction site on Monday.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Widmer and Adelaide streets, just east of Spadina Avenue.

Emergency crews were called there at 11:10 a.m.

According to the Toronto Police Twitter account, there were reports a scaffolding deck collapsed at a construction site.

Trending Stories

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

