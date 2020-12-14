Man dead after industrial accident at downtown Toronto construction site: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man is dead after an industrial accident at a downtown construction site on Monday.

Police said the incident happened in the area of Widmer and Adelaide streets, just east of Spadina Avenue.

Emergency crews were called there at 11:10 a.m.

Read more: Man dead after industrial accident at Richmond Hill store

According to the Toronto Police Twitter account, there were reports a scaffolding deck collapsed at a construction site.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT: UPDATE

Widmer St + Adelaide St

– police are on scene@TorontoMedics are on scene

– the man has been pronounced deceased

– the Ministry of Labour will be attending#GO2353380

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 14, 2020

Advertisement