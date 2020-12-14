Man dead after industrial accident at downtown Toronto construction site: police

Toronto police say a man is dead after an industrial accident at a downtown construction site on Monday.
Police said the incident happened in the area of Widmer and Adelaide streets, just east of Spadina Avenue.
Emergency crews were called there at 11:10 a.m.
According to the Toronto Police Twitter account, there were reports a scaffolding deck collapsed at a construction site.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
