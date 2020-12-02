Man dead after industrial accident at Richmond Hill store: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man is dead after an industrial accident at a Richmond Hill store on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to Leon’s just north of Yonge Street and Elgin Mills Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News an employee at the store was doing work on the roof when the incident occurred.

There is no word on the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Police said a man in his 60s was taken to hospital where he died.

The spokesperson said it appears the Ministry of Labour will be investigating.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT – A worker in his 60's has died after an accident while doing work on a roof at a store located at 10875 Yonge Street, north of Elgin Mills Rd, Richmond Hill. Ministry of Labour will be attending the scene. — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 2, 2020