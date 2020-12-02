Menu

Canada

Man dead after industrial accident at Richmond Hill store: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of a fatal industrial accident in Richmond Hill Wednesday morning.
The scene of a fatal industrial accident in Richmond Hill Wednesday morning. Gord Edick / Global News

York Regional Police say a man is dead after an industrial accident at a Richmond Hill store on Wednesday.

Police said they were called to Leon’s just north of Yonge Street and Elgin Mills Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News an employee at the store was doing work on the roof when the incident occurred.

Police investigating following suspicious tow truck fire in Newmarket

There is no word on the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Police said a man in his 60s was taken to hospital where he died.

The spokesperson said it appears the Ministry of Labour will be investigating.

