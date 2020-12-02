Police investigating following suspicious tow truck fire in Newmarket

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are looking to speak to any witnesses after a suspicious tow truck fire in Newmarket early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Skinner Avenue, near Bayview Avenue and Mulock Drive, at around 3:25 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived a tow truck was on fire. The fire was extinguished and police said investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

Read more: 20 people charged in connection with tow truck turf wars across GTA

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will also be investigating the incident, police said.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or anyone with surveillance footage to come forward and call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7142 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.

Advertisement