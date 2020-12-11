New Brunswick leadership approval higher than before COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A voter intention survey shows that New Brunswickers remain satisfied with the Progressive Conservative government, with a higher satisfaction rate than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by Narrative Research says 72 per cent of respondents are satisfied with the government led by Premier Blaine Higgs, who was re-elected in September.

The rates are steady compared to pre-election satisfaction, at 76 per cent in August, but saw an increase throughout the pandemic. In February, before there was a coronavirus outbreak in the province, the Tories had a 48-per cent satisfaction rate.

Since then, the N.B. government, alongside other Atlantic provinces, has received praise worldwide for its COVID-19 response and recovery.

“The New Brunswick government has introduced difficult restrictions on businesses and travel that have significant impact,” said Narrative Research CEO Margaret Brigley in a news release.

“Despite those actions, the levels of overall satisfaction enjoyed by the provincial government since the pandemic are unprecedented and suggest that New Brunswickers are generally supportive of government actions.”

However, the report said regional differences in leadership approval are noticeable, with southern New Brunswick showing higher satisfaction than the Moncton and northern areas.

According to the report, which sampled 800 New Brunswickers, satisfaction increased with age and native English speakers were more satisfied than Francophones.

Support for the Green Party increased this quarter to 20 per cent, compared to 14 in August, while the Tories remained steady at 41 per cent of voter intention this quarter.

The report said Higgs remains New Brunswickers’ top choice for premier as he leads the province through another wave of COVID-19.

