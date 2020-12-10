Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa, Toronto health workers first in Ontario to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15: Ford

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 1:33 pm
Health workers in Ottawa and Toronto will be the first to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a brief statement on Thursday.
Health workers in Ottawa and Toronto will be the first to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 15, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a brief statement on Thursday. Biontech/ROPI via ZUMA Press

Health-care workers in Ottawa and Toronto will be the first to receive doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Premier Doug Ford said in a brief statement Thursday.

The first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, approved Wednesday by Health Canada, will arrive on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and will be administered at the University Health Network in Toronto and the Ottawa Hospital, according to the statement.

“Ottawa has been selected in part to test and validate provincial distribution networks, as well as in recognition of the challenges the region has faced with certain long-term care home outbreaks,” the statement read.

Trending Stories

Additional details on the vaccine roll-out will be released Friday, according to the premier’s office.

Anthony Di Monte, the head of Ottawa’s coronavirus vaccine distribution task force, said Wednesday evening that the city will be ready to roll out its distribution plans next week.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine' Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine
Health Canada approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Doug FordCoronavirus VaccinePfizer VaccinePfizer COVID-19 Vaccinevaccine roll-outvaccine ontarioOttawa coronavirus vaccine plans
Flyers
More weekly flyers