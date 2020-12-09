Menu

Health
December 9 2020 10:34am
06:17

A closer look at Canada’s rollout plan of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

National advisory committee on immunization chair Dr. Caroline Quach talks about who will get the Pfizer vaccine first in Canada.

