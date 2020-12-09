Woman charged for failing to self-isolate after arriving to P.E.I.

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman for failing to self-isolate after flying into the island on Tuesday night.

Police say the woman failed to abide by orders made by provincial health officials and was charged under the Public Health Act in connection to the coronavirus.

P.E.I. made self-isolation mandatory for a 14-day period upon arrival from outside of the province, including from other Atlantic provinces, as a measure to keep COVID-19 cases low.

Read more: Few new cases announced Wednesday in Atlantic Canada as region awaits vaccine

“While this past week has shown how responsible the majority of Islanders are, the actions of a few that are not can have dire consequences. It is imperative that everyone follow the orders to flatten this most recent curve,” RCMP said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the RCMP would prefer not to charge individuals with non-compliance, you can be assured that we will continue do so for the protection of everyone. Let’s stay focused on being diligent and following the orders so that we can return to normal sooner.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A charge for failing to self-isolate in P.E.I. carries a $1,000 fine for a first offence.

2:03 N.L., P.E.I. pull out of Atlantic bubble amid rising COVID-19 cases N.L., P.E.I. pull out of Atlantic bubble amid rising COVID-19 cases – Nov 23, 2020

The RCMP ask anyone who suspects that an individual is not following Public Health guidelines to contact police.