Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Few new cases announced Wednesday in Atlantic Canada as region awaits vaccine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Pedestrians stroll along Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Pedestrians stroll along Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

FREDERICTON – The total number of new COVID-19 cases in Atlantic Canada was in the single digits Wednesday as word came that Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in this country.

There was just one new case in New Brunswick as Premier Blaine Higgs said his province’s all-party COVID cabinet committee would meet Wednesday evening to discuss the rollout of the vaccine, with first doses expected to arrive next week.

Read more: 6 new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

He said they would also discuss the status of the Saint John zone, which has been under orange-level restrictions since Nov. 29 following a COVID-19 outbreak a long-term care facility.

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and said the province’s number of active cases is now 71.

Newfoundland and Labrador had just one new case Wednesday, which officials said was travel-related.

Officials in Prince Edward Island did not report any new cases Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
