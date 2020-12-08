Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

1 new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, Harbour Breton hunkering down

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 6:32 pm
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020.
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador today and officials say the infection is related to travel.

Officials say the man in his 50s is in the eastern region of the province, and he returned home from work in Alberta.

Read more: Newfoundland town shuts down amid COVID concerns as province stays out of bubble

He is now self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, health officials are still trying to chase down the source of an infection in the central region of the province.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 14 initial Canadian locations to receive Pfizer vaccine, says vaccine distribution head' Coronavirus: 14 initial Canadian locations to receive Pfizer vaccine, says vaccine distribution head
Coronavirus: 14 initial Canadian locations to receive Pfizer vaccine, says vaccine distribution head

The tiny town of Harbour Breton on Newfoundland’s southern coast has been in a state of partial lockdown since that case, and another one linked to it, were announced over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Georgina Ollerhead said the cases involve two workers at the community’s health centre, and she’s relieved that no other infections have been confirmed at the centre or elsewhere in the town this week.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Newfoundland and LabradorN.Lhealth officialsHarbour BretonNewfoundland and Labrador Health Officials
Flyers
More weekly flyers