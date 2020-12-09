‘Restrictions are working’: 6 new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said 71 active cases remain in the province.

The province said all new cases are in central zone. Four of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

“The individual has been self-isolating as required. The other case is under investigation,” said the province in a press release.

Premier Stephen McNeil said while the majority of the recent cases are in the central zone, the virus is finding its way into other communities.

“It is up to all of us to remain vigilant and continue to follow all the public health measures and restrictions, including limiting social contacts and travel,” McNeil said.

According to Public Health, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,954 Nova Scotia tests the day prior.

The province also announced that starting this Friday, it will report rapid-testing pop-up numbers weekly.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 79,869 tests. There have been 300 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, health officials said.

Two hundred and twenty-nine cases of the virus are now resolved.

“I’m pleased to see that the number of cases linked to social gatherings has gone down significantly,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health in a press release.

“This is an indication that restrictions are working. We need to continue to follow all the public health measures to ensure that this trend continues as we work to flatten the curve,” he added.