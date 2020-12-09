New long-term care facility coming to Mahone Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced on Wednesday that a new senior care home is coming to Mahone Bay in Lunenburg County.

The province’s Minister of Health Leo Glavine said in a release that the care home is part of nearly 200 new nursing home beds announced in the last year.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to providing access to quality long-term care for Nova Scotians,” Glavine said.

The Mahone Bay centre, replacing a smaller facility in the area, will have three stories and hold 96 beds. It has been designed “with current best practices for infection control and dementia-friendly nursing care.”

The facility is adding 35 new beds to Lunenburg County, as the current Mahone Bay Nursing Home has a capacity of 61.

According to the province, two designated care floors will have three wings each, with 16 private rooms and private washrooms.

Each of the wings will have its own dining, activities and dedicated staff, the province said.

The facility will also have a large community room, an outdoor patio, garden and community trail.

It will be operated by MacLeod Group Health Services Ltd., a group that employs a thousand care workers in the Maritimes, including in seven homes in Nova Scotia.

“We are excited by the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a new nursing home to serve our community of Mahone Bay and the South Shore,” CEO Ramsay Duff said.

“The home’s design creates smaller neighbourhood-like areas that promote close-knit community while enabling best practices for infection control and resident safety.”

