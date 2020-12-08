New Brunswick reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, case confirmed at Fredericton High School

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and four additional recoveries, according to the province’s online dashboard.

The province says four cases are close contacts of previously confirmed cases of COVID-19

There is one individual in the Saint John region who is between 30 and 39 years old.

Three of the four cases who are close contacts are located in the Fredericton region.

Two are individuals under the age of 19 while one individual is between 40 and 49 years old.

The fifth case is an individual between 70 and 79 years old in the Fredericton zone. The case is related to international travel.

There are now 82 active cases of the virus in the province.

Confirmed case at Fredericton High School

New Brunswick health officials also say that there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Fredericton High School.

The school has been notified and students are learning from home on Tuesday.

Parents will be notified about plans for the rest of the week by staff at the high school.

There is no evidence of student-to-student transmission at this time, health officials said, and close contacts will be contacted.

If a student or family is not contacted by health officials then no further actions are required.

There have been 541 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 451 of which are now considered to be recovered.

There have been seven deaths in the province according to health officials.

Officials say three people are currently in hospital. All three are being treated in the intensive care unit.

The province has conducted 134,518 tests since the pandemic began.

Much of the Saint John region remains in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

However, some parts of the region have been deemed safe enough to be moved to the yellow zone.

That decision was made as the Fredericton and Moncton zones were rolled back to the less restrictive yellow phase on Monday at midnight.