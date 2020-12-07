New Brunswick reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting two new coronavirus cases as the Fredericton and Moncton regions moved back to the yellow phase of the COVID-19 recovery program on Monday.

The two new cases are located in the Fredericton region and the Edmundston region.

The case in the Edmundston area involves an individual between the ages of 70 and 79, while the case in the Fredericton region involves an individual between the ages of 40 and 49.

Both cases are self-isolating and are under investigation.

Officials say there are 81 active cases in New Brunswick as a result of three new recoveries from the virus since Sunday.

There have been 536 cases of the coronavirus, 448 of which are considered recovered.

There have been seven deaths as a result of the virus.

Health officials say there are three people in the hospital, two of whom are currently in the intensive care unit.

As of midnight, both the Moncton and Fredericton regions returned to the yellow phase of the province’s recovery plan.

Premier Blaine Higgs confirmed that an all-party cabinet committee had agreed to the decision on Sunday.

The move means that residents in the Moncton and Fredericton zones are now able to have informal gatherings of up to 20 people, although close cotnacts should be limtied to a consistent list of family and friends.

Uncontrolled outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer as long as physical distancing is in place.

Face masks are still mandatory in public spaces and unofficial indoor gatherings

You can read more about each phase’s restrictions in our breakdown of New Brunswick’s four-stage plan.

Saint John remains in the orange phase due to the number of active cases in the area, although that could change later this week.