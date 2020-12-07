Menu

Comments

Health

Nova Scotia to receive 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, dry run of distribution this week

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: ‘No corners cut’ by Health Canada in approving vaccine candidates, Trudeau says' Coronavirus: ‘No corners cut’ by Health Canada in approving vaccine candidates, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Health Canada would cut no corners in deciding whether or not to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or other vaccine candidates for COVID-19. Trudeau said the regulatory process must be “as rigorous as it always is.”

Nova Scotia has confirmed to Global News that it will receive 1,950 doses of the first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine next week.

The province says that in order to be prepared for when the vaccine does arrive, it will be participating in a dry run this week with the federal government, Dalhousie University and Pfizer.

First coronavirus vaccine shots could be doled out in Canada next week

The exercise will test shipping, delivery, tracking and storage but not include any doses of the actual vaccine.

Marla MacInnis, a spokesperson for the health department, says that the initial test run of doses is scheduled to arrive next week.

Nova Scotia expects to start COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk groups in January

There’s still lots of details to be worked out, MacInnis said, and in the meantime the province is encouraging residents to continue to follow public health guidelines.

That includes wearing a mask, maintaining two metres of physical distance, proper hand hygiene and adhering to gathering limits.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia health official discusses COVID-19 vaccine planning' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia health official discusses COVID-19 vaccine planning
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia health official discusses COVID-19 vaccine planning
