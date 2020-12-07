Nova Scotia to receive 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, dry run of distribution this week

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has confirmed to Global News that it will receive 1,950 doses of the first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine next week.

The province says that in order to be prepared for when the vaccine does arrive, it will be participating in a dry run this week with the federal government, Dalhousie University and Pfizer.

The exercise will test shipping, delivery, tracking and storage but not include any doses of the actual vaccine.

Marla MacInnis, a spokesperson for the health department, says that the initial test run of doses is scheduled to arrive next week.

There’s still lots of details to be worked out, MacInnis said, and in the meantime the province is encouraging residents to continue to follow public health guidelines.

That includes wearing a mask, maintaining two metres of physical distance, proper hand hygiene and adhering to gathering limits.

