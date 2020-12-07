Nova Scotia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 2 at schools

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and reached the milestone of completing more than 200,000 tests on Monday.

Two of the new cases are the school-connected cases announced on Sunday; one is at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth in the central zone.

The school will remain closed until Dec. 10, in order to allow for a deep cleaning. Students will shift to learning from home with an update for parents and staff coming on Wednesday.

Another of the school-related cases is at Berwick and District School in the province’s western zone.

The school will remain closed until Dec. 10, in order to allow for a deep cleaning. Students will shift to learning from home with an update for parents and staff coming on Wednesday.

Officials say that public health will be in touch with any close contacts in order to let them know they need to self-isolate for 14 days and to be tested.

There are three other cases located in the province’s central zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One other case is located in the western zone. Health officials say they found the case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The individual has been self-isolating as required.

The last two cases announced on Monday are in the eastern zone. One is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and that individual is self-isolating.

The other case is under investigation.

Officials say there are now 90 active cases in the province.

“It is crucial that everyone limit non-essential travel, follow the gathering limits in your region, wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release accompanying the new figures.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,376 cases in the province, 1,221 of which are now considered recovered.

Health officials say 65 people have died as a result of the virus.

Nova Scotia also surpassed the completion of 200,000 tests after processing 1,242 tests on Sunday.

The province has now completed 200,253 tests since the pandemic began.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, issued a warning on Monday.

“Over the past few days, we have seen a decline in case numbers. While this is good news, it is does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a risk,” said Strang.

“If we don’t follow all the public health measures, we could easily see a spike in cases.”