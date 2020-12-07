Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

P.E.I. RCMP investigating fatal motor vehicle crash

By Maria Tobin Global News
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prince Edward Island RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning.

The collision occurred in the 34000 block of Route 2 in Inverness, PEI.

Read more: Halifax police investigating 2 separate break-ins

RCMP say the collision occurred after the driver’s vehicle left the road while travelling south on Route 2.

Trending Stories

The vehicle crossed the northbound lane and hit a culvert in the opposite ditch.

Click to play video 'Saint John police investigate fatal bicycle crash' Saint John police investigate fatal bicycle crash
Saint John police investigate fatal bicycle crash – Nov 13, 2020

Police say the 21-year-old male driver died at the scene.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCrashFatal CrashPrince Edward IslandSingle Vehicle CrashPEI RCMPP.E.I. RCMP
Flyers
More weekly flyers