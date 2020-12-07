P.E.I. RCMP investigating fatal motor vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning.

The collision occurred in the 34000 block of Route 2 in Inverness, PEI.

RCMP say the collision occurred after the driver’s vehicle left the road while travelling south on Route 2.

The vehicle crossed the northbound lane and hit a culvert in the opposite ditch.

Police say the 21-year-old male driver died at the scene.

