Crime

Halifax police investigating 2 separate break-ins

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 9:35 am
Halifax Regional Police file image.
Halifax Regional Police file image. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax police are investigating separate break-ins that have occurred over the past two days.

Police say officers responded to the first break-in on Friday at 10 a.m. at a residence in the 900 block of Ivanhoe Street in Halifax.

The caller reported an unknown person had entered a garage and stolen a shotgun with a trigger lock.

The shotgun was packed and stored the night before in anticipation of a hunting trip.

Police say there was no ammunition with the firearm.

They have no information on the suspect at this time.

Break-in in Dartmouth

Police say they responded to reports of a break-in in progress at the Glubes Sound Studio in Dartmouth on Saturday at 3 a.m.

Police say suspects entered through a damaged front window of the building located at 100 Main Street.

Several stereo items were taken before the suspects left in an unknown direction.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime stoppers.

CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceTheftHalifax crimeBreak InShotgunStereoHRP Crime
