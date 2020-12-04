Dog attack in Dartmouth sends 3 to the hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a dog attack fatally injured another dog and sent three people to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a report that a dog had attacked another dog and bit several people who were in the area of Freshwater Trail.

According to police, a woman was walking her leashed dog on the trail and had just passed by a man who was walking his leashed dog when her dog turned and attacked the other canine.

Other people in the area came to the assistance of the two dog owners and together they were able to secure the dogs until officers arrived on scene.

The two dog owners and a woman who tried to help were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog that was attacked was taken to a vet clinic and was humanely euthanized as a result of its injuries.

The dog that committed the attacks was seized by animal services.