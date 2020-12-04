Menu

Crime

Dog attack in Dartmouth sends 3 to the hospital

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 2:41 pm
Halifax police
A Halifax Regional Police vehicle. Global News

Halifax Regional Police say a dog attack fatally injured another dog and sent three people to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., on Thursday.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., officers responded to a report that a dog had attacked another dog and bit several people who were in the area of Freshwater Trail.

N.S. woman dead after dog attack in Middle Musquodoboit

According to police, a woman was walking her leashed dog on the trail and had just passed by a man who was walking his leashed dog when her dog turned and attacked the other canine.

Other people in the area came to the assistance of the two dog owners and together they were able to secure the dogs until officers arrived on scene.

The two dog owners and a woman who tried to help were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog that was attacked was taken to a vet clinic and was humanely euthanized as a result of its injuries.

The dog that committed the attacks was seized by animal services.

