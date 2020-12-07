Menu

Comments

Health

Quebec’s coronavirus hospitalizations surge amid 1,577 new cases, 22 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 11:11 am
A health-care worker talks to a woman as she waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A health-care worker talks to a woman as she waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 1,577 new cases and 22 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Monday as the second wave of the pandemic ramps up across Canada.

Health authorities say of those deaths, three occurred in the last 24 hours while the others were retroactively added to the death toll.

The COVID-19 caseload, which remains the highest in the country, stands at 153,176 while recoveries have topped 131,000. The health crisis has claimed the lives of 7,277 Quebecers since March.

READ MORE: Lakeshore General Hospital’s ER to be avoided as capacity stretched thin

Hospitalizations surged by 40 to 818. Of those patients, 105 are in intensive care, an increase of three from the previous day.

The province administered 27,000 tests Saturday, the latest day for which screening information is available. So far, there have been more than 4.1 million tests.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest data comes as Quebec broke a record over the weekend after topping 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to address an eventual vaccine rollout in the province Monday afternoon in Montreal.

