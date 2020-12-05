Menu

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since pandemic began

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Coronavirus: Quebec prohibits Christmas gatherings in red zones as cases climb
Quebec prohibits Christmas gatherings in red zones as cases climb

Quebec is reporting more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began.

The province reported 2,031 new infections as well as 48 additional deaths. The provincial death toll now stands at 7,231.

Eleven of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while the rest happened earlier or at an unknown date.

Hospitalizations declined by seven to 754, with 96 people in intensive care.

READ MORE: Opposition parties urging Quebec public health chief to testify on COVID-19 response

Saturday’s case count brings the total number of people who have contracted the virus in Quebec to 149,908 since the pandemic began.

The province conducted 35,391 tests on Dec. 3 — the last date for which testing data is available.

Over 4,049,700 tests have been conducted in Quebec since the beginning of the health crisis.

–with files from The Canadian Press

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebecMontrealcovid Quebec
