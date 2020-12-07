Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 7

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday:

Woodbridge high school moves online after office staff possibly exposed

A Woodbridge high school has moved to remote learning after office staff were potentially exposed to a case of COVID-19.

“Since the principal, vice principals and main office staff must stay home and self-isolate, it will not be possible to safely operate the school,” a letter to parents at Father Bressani Catholic High School said.

Remote learning began Monday and will last through to Dec. 18.

Other staff and students in the school are not considered close contacts and do not need to self-isolate, the letter said.

Important update! Father Bressani CHS has temporarily moved to remote learning effective Mon. Dec. 7- Fri. Dec. 18. Please check your email for a letter from the YCDSB regarding move to remote. School is closed but learning will continue online. — FatherBressaniCHS (@FrBressaniCHS) December 7, 2020

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,925 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Of those:

601 were in Toronto

512 were in Peel Region

167 were in York Region

133 were in Durham Region

54 were in Halton Region

Ontario narrowly sets single-day coronavirus case record for 3rd straight day

Ontario reported 1,925 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, marking another single-day record, bringing the provincial total to 129,234.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,798 as 26 more deaths were reported.

The government said 45,283 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,412 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,305 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 12 deaths.

There are 113 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 720 active cases among long-term care residents and 582 active cases among staff — up by 34 cases and up by 14 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 5,402 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,531 among students and 783 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 138 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 803 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Ten schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 893 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 23 (nine child cases and 14 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 158 currently have cases and 22 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.