Toronto health board to consider COVID Equity Action Plan

The Toronto Board of Health is set to consider a COVID Equity Action Plan at a meeting next week.

The plan, which was released publicly on Monday, details current and enhanced measures aimed at addressing “disproportionate impacts” of the pandemic on the city’s vulnerable residents.

“Our public health data has shown the disproportionate impact of this pandemic on low-income and racialized Torontonians, and how this virus preys on existing inequities,” said Joe Cressy, chair of the Toronto Board of Health.

“That’s why it is crucial that we embed equity measures and outcomes in every step of our response.”

In a news release, city officials said the document details 25 actions, including increased testing support, outreach to facilitate isolation, and measures to improve transit on crowded bus routes.

It also calls on other levels of government to implement measures, including enacting a moratorium on residential evictions and ensuring access to paid sick leave.

The Toronto Board of Health is set to meet next Monday.

The Equity Action Plan summarizes the City's work supporting vulnerable communities. But this is a beginning – not an end point. There's still much more that all levels of government must do, including:

➡️paid sick leave

➡️emergency income supports

