Ontario narrowly sets single-day coronavirus case record for 3rd straight day

Ontario reported 1,925 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, marking another single-day record, bringing the provincial total to 129,234.

Monday’s case count sets the province’s new one-day high by one case after Sunday saw 1,924 new infections and was the previous record. On Saturday, 1,859 cases were recorded which was the third highest and 1,780 on Friday.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 601 cases were recorded in Toronto, 512 in Peel Region, 167 in York Region and 133 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,798 as 26 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 725 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 24 from the previous day), with 213 patients in an intensive care unit (up by nine) and 121 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 12).

The government said 45,283 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 31,238 tests that need results. A total of 6,626,589 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 1,925 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 45,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 601 new cases in Toronto, 512 in Peel, 167 in York Region and 133 in Durham. There are 1,412 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 7, 2020

Meanwhile, 109,402 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,412 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 16,034, up from the previous day at 15,547, and up from last Monday at 14,197.

The seven-day average has now hit an all-time high of 1,820. The seven-day average one week ago was 1,570 which shows a growth in positive cases.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

63,123 people are male — an increase of 982 cases.

65,339 people are female — an increase of 934 cases.

15,851 people are 19 and under — an increase of 290 cases.

47,284 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 674 cases.

37,032 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 571 cases.

18,677 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 298 cases.

10,371 people are 80 and over — an increase of 91 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

The newly reported numbers for Monday’s report are valid as of Sunday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,305 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 12 deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 113 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 720 active cases among long-term care residents and 582 active cases among staff — up by 34 cases and up by 14 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 5,402 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 3,531 among students and 783 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 138 more cases over a 24-hour period.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,252 cases reported among students and 273 cases among staff (one individual was not identified) — totaling 1,526 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 803 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Ten schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 893 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 23 (nine child cases and 14 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 158 currently have cases and 22 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Monday’s, numbers are included from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

